CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee To Meet On July 10

The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023 via teleconference.

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson is the sponsor of the MRAC.

At the meeting, the MRAC will address current topics including central counterparty risk and governance, interest rate benchmark reform, market structure developments, climate-related risk, and innovative and emerging technologies affecting the derivatives and related financial markets.

A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.

What: Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting Location: Via Teleconference Date: Monday, July 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may access a live feed by phone. Participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.

Call-in Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or 1-646-828-7666 or 1-646-964-1167 or 1-669-216-1590 or 1-415-449-4000 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 160 436 4782 083791

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee,” by July 17, 2023. Statements may be submitted [insert hyperlink]. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Bruce Fekrat (bfekrat@cftc.gov) or Marilee Dahlman (mdahlman@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other MRAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit MRAC.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

