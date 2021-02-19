CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For February 23 Public Meeting

The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) today released the agenda for its upcoming public meeting that will be held on February 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the MRAC.
At the meeting, the MRAC will receive reports from its subcommittees: Climate-Related Market Risk, CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure, and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The meeting will also include a discussion regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion in the derivatives industry as well as other related financial markets. See the detailed agenda here.
“Our meeting agenda touches on many of the most pressing challenges and risks our financial markets face today. Each is critically important and unique, but also interrelated like our global markets,” said Acting Chairman Behnam. “I am grateful to all of the MRAC members and invited guests for their participation. I hope our discussions serve as a springboard toward solutions that make our markets safer, stronger, and more inclusive.”
|
What:
|
Market Risk Advisory Committee
|
Location:
|
Teleconference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed on cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
2513365
Correction to CFTC Press Release No. 8361-21 and Federal Register Notice 86 FR 8346: Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee,” by March 2, 2021. Statements may be submitted online. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact the MRAC’s Designated Federal Officer, Alicia Lewis, to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. Agenda updates and more information about the MRAC, including its members, can be found here.
There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.