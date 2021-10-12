CFTC: The Global Markets Advisory Committee Will Meet On October 25

The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021. The meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. (EDT) via teleconference in accordance with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s implementation of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Commissioner Dawn Stump is the sponsor of the GMAC.
At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations and provide dialogue on matters related to the U.S. Treasury market which, given market interconnections, is vitally important to the proper functioning of the derivatives markets overseen by the CFTC. In that regard, the GMAC will hear presentations regarding the recent stresses in the U.S. Treasury market and proposals for Treasury market reforms to mitigate against future stresses. The GMAC will also hear presentations related to the implementation of recent Dodd-Frank Act reforms, including issues related to (1) swap data reporting; (2) uncleared margin; and (3) swap dealer capital substituted compliance.
Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed on cftc.gov. Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations to listen to the meeting should notify Andrée Goldsmith, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-6624 or agoldsmith@cftc.gov.
|
What:
|
Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Teleconference
|
Date:
|
Monday, October 25, 2021
|
Time:
|
8:45 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Numbers:
|
|
Conference Passcode:
|
2278107#
Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Global Markets Advisory Committee,” by November 1, 2021. Statements may be submitted online. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Ms. Goldsmith, via the contact information above, to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other GMAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit GMAC.
There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.