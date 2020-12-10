 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CFTC: Technology Advisory Committee Releases Agenda For Upcoming Public Meeting, December 10, 2020

Date 10/12/2020

The Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) today released the agenda for the upcoming public meeting that will be held via teleconference on Monday, December 14, 2020. CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.


The TAC will hear presentations from the Virtual Currencies Subcommittee and vote on a recommendation from the Cybersecurity Subcommittee. The agenda also includes key discussion topics and panel speakers. See detailed agenda here.

What:

Technology Advisory Committee Meeting

Location:

Teleconference

Date:

December 14, 2020

Time:

9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. (EST)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.

Domestic Toll-Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Call-in Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

6754747

Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, trading and clearing firms, other regulators, academics, and public interest groups. 

RELATED LINKS