CFTC Statement Regarding The Passing Of Former Chief Of Staff Mike Gill - The CFTC Community Is Deeply Saddened By The Sudden Passing Of Former Chief Of Staff Michael “Mike” Gill

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam issued the following statement on behalf of the Commission regarding the passing of former Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff Mike Gill:

“The CFTC community is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of friend and former colleague Mike Gill. With his genuinely affable demeanor and respect for the work of the Commission and its people, Mike facilitated a true sense of comradery in effectively negotiating some of the most complex issues and seemingly unresolvable conflicts of our time. Mike’s ability to connect with agency stakeholders at all levels, ensuring their interests received appropriate attention and consideration within the CFTC and in the larger financial regulatory space helped fortify his and the agency’s reputation as an engaged, thoughtful and forward-thinking regulator. Mike demonstrated a passionate pursuit of equity and a commitment to public service throughout his professional career which he mirrored in his private life as a devoted husband, father, and friend. His presence and continued support of our mission and core values will be greatly missed.”