CFTC Staff Publishes Updated Responses To FAQs Regarding Commission Regulation 4.27 And Form CPO-PQR

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Market Participants Division (MPD) today published updated responses to frequently asked questions regarding CFTC Regulation 4.27 and Form CPO-PQR (FAQs). These FAQs update the 2015 FAQs that addressed issues on Form CPO-PQR from filing mechanics and deadlines to more technical questions. [See CFTC Press Release No. 7273-15]
In October 2020, the CFTC adopted a Final Rule amending Form CPO-PQR and CFTC Regulation 4.27, the provision requiring Form CPO-PQR reporting. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8277-20] The updated FAQs reflect that Final Rule’s revisions and supersede the 2015 version.
MPD staff intends to update the FAQs on an as-needed basis to clarify issues for the broadest set of Form CPO-PQR filers.