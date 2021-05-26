 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CFTC Staff Publishes Updated Responses To FAQs Regarding Commission Regulation 4.27 And Form CPO-PQR

Date 26/05/2021

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Market Participants Division (MPD) today published updated responses to frequently asked questions regarding CFTC Regulation 4.27 and Form CPO-PQR (FAQs). These FAQs update the 2015 FAQs that addressed issues on Form CPO-PQR from filing mechanics and deadlines to more technical questions. [See CFTC Press Release No. 7273-15]  


In October 2020, the CFTC adopted a Final Rule amending Form CPO-PQR and CFTC Regulation 4.27, the provision requiring Form CPO-PQR reporting. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8277-20] The updated FAQs reflect that Final Rule’s revisions and supersede the 2015 version.

MPD staff intends to update the FAQs on an as-needed basis to clarify issues for the broadest set of Form CPO-PQR filers.