CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Reporting And Recordkeeping Requirements For Fully Collateralized Binary Options

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the Division of Market Oversight and the Division of Clearing and Risk have taken a no-action position regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations in response to a request from ForecastEx LLC, a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization.

The divisions will not recommend the Commission initiate an enforcement action against ForecastEx or its participants for certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements and for failure to report data associated with binary option transactions executed on or subject to the rules of ForecastEx to swap data repositories.

The no-action letter applies only in narrow circumstances, and is comparable to no-action letters issued for other similarly-situated designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organizations.

