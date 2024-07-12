Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Reporting And Recordkeeping Requirements For Fully Collateralized Binary Options

Date 12/07/2024

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the Division of Market Oversight and the Division of Clearing and Risk have taken a no-action position regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations in response to a request from ForecastEx LLC, a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization.  

The divisions will not recommend the Commission initiate an enforcement action against ForecastEx or its participants for certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements and for failure to report data associated with binary option transactions executed on or subject to the rules of ForecastEx to swap data repositories.  

The no-action letter applies only in narrow circumstances, and is comparable to no-action letters issued for other similarly-situated designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organizations.

