CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Certain Block And Cap Amendments

Date 18/10/2023

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight (DMO) today issued a letter extending the no-action position taken in CFTC Letter No. 22-03 regarding the compliance dates for certain amendments, adopted in November 2020, to the CFTC’s swap data reporting rules concerning block trades and post-initial cap sizes.

 

The letter states DMO will not recommend the CFTC take an enforcement action against an entity for failure to comply with the block and cap amendments before July 1, 2024, provided the entity complies with the CFTC’s block trade and cap size requirements that were in effect on January 1, 2021.

