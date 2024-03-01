CFTC Staff Issues Advisory Regarding FBOT Regulatory Filings

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight announced today that it issued an advisory notifying all foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) registered under Part 48 of the CFTC’s regulations that beginning April 1, 2024, certain regulatory filings (covered filings) should be submitted through the CFTC’s online filings portal, which has been updated for FBOT use.

Registered FBOTs may begin using the portal today to submit covered filings. Covered filings will be accepted via email until March 31, 2024. Beginning April 1, 2024, FBOTs should submit all Covered Filings exclusively through the Portal.

FBOTs’ usage of the portal for covered filings will increase efficiency and improve information management and security. The CFTC continues to improve and expand the portal to better support industry participants as part of the CFTC’s mission.

