CFTC Staff Announces Revisions To Part 43 Block And Cap Sizes

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff today announced it published revised post-initial appropriate minimum block sizes determined under Regulation 43.6(g) and revised post-initial cap sizes determined under Regulation 43.4(h).

CFTC staff first published post-initial appropriate minimum block sizes and post-initial cap sizes in February 2020, contemporaneous with the CFTC’s proposal to amend its real-time public reporting requirements in Part 43 of the CFTC’s regulations [Real-Time Reporting link below]. The CFTC published its final rule to amend the real-time public reporting requirements, which included amendments relating to post-initial block and cap sizes, in November 2020.

CFTC staff issued CFTC Staff Letter 22-03 on January 31, 2022, which provided a no‑action position for the November 2020 block and cap amendments until December 4, 2023. The revised post-initial block and cap sizes published today go into effect December 4, 2023.

The revised post-initial block and cap sizes, as well as other swap reporting rules, forms, and requirements, are on the CFTC’s website.

Real-Time Reporting | CFTC

Data Recordkeeping | CFTC

RELATED LINKS