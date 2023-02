An ongoing issue with a third-party service provider is impacting some reporting firms’ ability to provide the CFTC with timely and accurate data. As a result, the Commitments of Traders report for publication date February 3, 2023, will be delayed. A report will be published upon receipt and validation of data from those firms.

Commitments of Traders (COT) | CFTC.gov

CFTC Public Reporting Environment (PRE)