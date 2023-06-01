CFTC Seeks Public Comment On The Risk Management Program Requirements For Swap Dealers And Futures Commission Merchants

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today published an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) seeking public comment on potential amendments to the Risk Management Program (RMP) requirements in CFTC Regulations 23.600 and 1.11 (collectively, RMP Regulations) applicable to swap dealers and futures commission merchants.

The ANPRM seeks information and public comment on several areas of the RMP regulations, including governance and structure, the enumerated risks RMPs must monitor and manage, and the specific risk considerations RMPs must take into account. In addition, the ANPRM seeks feedback on how the risk exposure report requirement under the RMP regulations could be improved or modified.

The Commission intends to use the information and comments received to inform potential future agency action, such as a rulemaking, with respect to the RMP Regulations.

Comments must be in writing and received within 60 days of the ANPRM’s publication in the Federal Register. Comments may be submitted via the CFTC Comments Portal at: https://comments.cftc.gov.

RELATED LINKS