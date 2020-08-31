CFTC Reinstates TeraExchange, LLC As A Swap Execution Facility

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued an Order of Reinstatement to TeraExchange, LLC restoring its registration status as a Swap Execution Facility (SEF). The order, effective today, was issued in accordance with Section 5 of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC Regulations 37.3(b) and 37.3(d).
TeraExchange, which originally obtained its SEF registration from the CFTC in 2016, is a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tera Group, Inc. In July 2019, the CFTC deemed the exchange dormant under Part 40 of CFTC regulations because it had no trading for 36 consecutive months since its original Commission order of registration.
SEFs are trading facilities that operate under the CFTC’s regulatory oversight for trading and processing swaps. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 authorized the creation of SEFs to provide greater pre-trade and post-trade transparency to the swaps market.
Including TeraExchange’s reinstatement, there are currently 19 SEFs registered with the CFTC.