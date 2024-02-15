CFTC Names Brian Young As Director Of Whistleblower Office

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced that Brian Young has been named the director of the CFTC’s Whistleblower Office.

“Whistleblowers play a critical role assisting the CFTC be a strong cop on the beat. Much of our Division of Enforcement’s success is tied to the strength of our Whistleblower Office,” said Chairman Behnam. “Brian’s extensive experience covering the issues directly impacting our markets will ensure the continued success of the CFTC’s Whistleblower program, and the urgent need to provide individuals who have information the assurances needed to come forward.”

“Leads generated from insiders are critically important to any financial enforcement program,” said Director Young. “The tremendous accomplishments of the CFTC’s Whistleblower Program confirm this view. I look forward to working with and learning from the talented CFTC staff to combat wrongdoing.”

Brian comes to the CFTC from the Department of Justice (DOJ), where he was the acting director of litigation for the Antitrust Division. He oversaw criminal prosecutions brought under the Sherman Act as well as civil merger and antitrust conduct litigation. Prior to this, he served for 11 years in various roles in the Fraud Section of the Criminal Division, culminating to his appointment as chief of the Fraud Section’s Litigation Unit, where he helped oversee the litigation activity of approximately 150 white-collar prosecutors.

Brian has extensive experience as a derivatives and commodities fraud trial specialist who has tried several of the most significant white-collar crime matters in the past decade. In addition, he supervised and prosecuted public corruption, defense procurement, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act cases.

Brian began his career at the DOJ as an Attorney General’s Honors Program Attorney in the Fraud Section of the Civil Division, where he prosecuted violations of the civil False Claims Act, many of which were whistleblower initiated. His practice focused on fraud within federal healthcare and defense programs.

About the Whistleblower Office

The Whistleblower Office, created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, operates a program through which the CFTC may reward individuals who voluntarily provide original information about violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.

In fiscal year 2023, the Whistleblower program issued 41 orders granting awards totaling almost $350 million. In fiscal year 2024, the program has, so far, awarded $18 million to whistleblowers. The total sanctions ordered in all whistleblower-related enforcement actions has surpassed the $3 billion milestone. Whistleblower.gov outlines the requirements of the program, including how to submit a tip, maintain eligibility, and claim an award.