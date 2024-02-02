CFTC, Kansas State University Announce Featured Panels For AgCon2024

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University (KSU) today announced featured panels for the third Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference (AgCon2024). The conference is scheduled for April 11-12 in Overland Park, Kansas and will be the first AgCon cohosted by the CFTC and KSU since 2019. Register here for AgCon2024.

Featured panels planned for the conference will explore the current derivatives market and regulatory structure, along with its evolution to meet new and changing risks in the agricultural value and supply chains. Panelists will explore topics including the lifecycle of a commodity futures contract and the CFTC’s jurisdiction in the cash markets related to fraud and manipulation. Separate discussions will focus on how the changed landscape for futures commission merchants is shaping agricultural risk management and how markets ingest and respond to data releases and periodic reports by government and reporting agencies. Additional sessions will examine opportunities and recent developments in the voluntary carbon markets as well as the latest issues facing the livestock market.

CFTC Commissioners anticipate participating to share their thoughts on a variety of issues facing the agricultural community. Members of Congress and other senior government officials are expected to participate as well.

The conference will coincide with a public meeting of the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) at the conference site.

A full AgCon2024 agenda and additional AAC meeting details will be announced in the coming weeks.