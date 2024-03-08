CFTC, K-State Announce Agenda For AgCon2024 - Panels Will Explore Issues Impacting Derivatives Markets And The Agricultural Sector

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University (K-State) today announced the agenda for the third Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference (AgCon2024). The conference is scheduled for April 11-12 in Overland Park, Kansas. See the full conference agenda. Register for AgCon2024.

The conference brings together leading voices from academia, agribusiness, as well as the private and public sectors to explore a range of current issues and topics facing the agricultural futures markets.

“The ability of America’s farmers and ranchers to manage all types of risk predictably and without undue burdens directly impacts the prices American consumers pay for food and fuel, and also directly impacts the livelihood of families across the country,” said CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. “As I’ve said many times before, the health of the agricultural value and supply chains trickles down throughout the entire U.S. economy, impacting the regions they occupy in meaningful ways. Bringing together experts, regulators, and stakeholders to discuss the issues our futures markets currently face helps foster healthier markets, lower prices, and a stronger economy. I look forward to engaging with everyone in America’s heartland.”

Highlights this year include remarks from:

Roger Marshall, M.D., U.S. Senator (Kansas) and Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee

Jeffrey R. Schmid, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Ambassador Doug McKalip, U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

Chairman Behnam, followed by Ernie Minton, Dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture, will provide opening remarks. The conference will also include a “Commissioners’ Chat” with CFTC Commissioners Kristin Johnson, Christy Goldsmith Romero, Summer Mersinger, and Caroline Pham.

The conference attendees will hear from experts on:

The evolving agricultural risk management landscape and its impact on Futures Commission Merchants and their customers;

Uncovering and prosecuting illegal conduct in cash commodity markets;

The lifecycle of a futures contract;

Cutting-edge and behind-the-curtain issues concerning governmental data and information;

Opportunities and latest developments involving voluntary carbon markets; and

Current derivatives-related hot topics facing the livestock industry.

