CFTC Issues Order Of Registration To FEX Global Pty Ltd To Permit Trading By Direct Access From The U.S.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that it has issued an Order of Registration to FEX Global Pty Ltd (FGL), a Sydney, Australia-based Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) licensed to operate markets in energy, commodity, and environmental derivative products.
Under the order, FGL’s members and other U.S. participants may enter orders directly into its trade matching system. FGL satisfied CFTC requirements for FBOT registration by demonstrating, among other things, that it possesses the attributes of an established, organized exchange. It is subject to comprehensive oversight by its home country regulator whose supervision is comparable to that which the CFTC applies in its oversight of designated contract markets.
With the addition of FGL, there are 24 FBOTs currently registered with the CFTC.