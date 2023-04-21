CFTC Grants RTX Fintech & Research LLC Registration As A Swap Execution Facility

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has issued an Order of Registration to RTX Fintech & Research LLC (RTX SEF) granting it registration as a swap execution facility (SEF). RTX SEF is a single-member limited liability company registered in Delaware and headquartered in New York City.

The CFTC issued the order under Section 5h of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC Regulation 37.3(b). The CFTC determined RTX SEF demonstrated its ability to comply with the CEA provisions and CFTC regulations applicable to SEFs. The terms and conditions of the order require, among other things, that RTX SEF comply with all provisions of the CEA and the CFTC’s regulations applicable to SEFs.

With the addition of RTX SEF, there will be 24 SEFs registered with the CFTC.

