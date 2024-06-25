CFTC Grants ForecastEx, LLC DCO Registration And DCM Designation

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has issued ForecastEx, LLC an Order of Registration as a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) and an Order of Designation as a designated contract market (DCM) under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

DCO registration was granted under Section 5b of the CEA. DCM designation was granted under Section 5a of the CEA. ForecastEx is a limited liability company registered in Delaware and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The CFTC determined ForecastEx demonstrated its ability to comply with the CEA provisions and CFTC regulations applicable to DCOs and DCMs. The terms and conditions of the DCO and DCM orders require, among other things, that ForecastEx will comply with all provisions of the CEA and the CFTC’s regulations applicable to DCOs and DCMs, respectively.

With the addition of ForecastEx, there will be 17 DCOs and 18 DCMs.

