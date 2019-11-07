CFTC Financial Data For Futures Commission Merchants Update

Futures commission merchants (FCMs) and retail foreign exchange dealers (RFEDs) must file monthly financial reports with the CFTC's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) within 17 business days after the end of the month. Selected financial information from these reports is published below. The most recent month-end information generally is added within 12 business days after FCMs and RFEDs file their reports, but occasionally may be added later. For example: The 17th business day filing “due date" for February 28, 2015 financial reports was March 25, 2015. The 12 business day target for posting these data was April 10, 2015.
