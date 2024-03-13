Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Files Action To Permanently Revoke Registrations Of Mississippi Man Convicted On Criminal Charges

Date 13/03/2024

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it commenced a registration action against Ted Brent Alexander of Jackson, Mississippi. The CFTC action is based on Alexander’s guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal criminal case.

The CFTC previously suspended Alexander’s registrations as a commodity trading advisor (CTA) and associated person (AP) based on the federal criminal indictment charging Alexander with six felony counts of securities and commodities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8480-22].

Case Background

Alexander has been registered with the CFTC as a CTA and AP since 2008. The CFTC’s Notice of Intent states that because Alexander’s guilty plea involved a crime involving one or more of embezzlement, theft, fraud, fraudulent conversion, misappropriation of funds, securities or property, and/or false pretenses, federal commodity laws allow Alexander’s registrations to be permanently revoked.

The Division of Enforcement thanks the National Futures Association for its assistance in this matter.

The Division of Enforcement staff responsible for this case are Eugenia Vroustouris and Rick Glaser.


