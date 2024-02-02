CFTC Extends Public Comment Period On Proposed Rule On Protection Of Clearing Member Funds

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is extending the deadline for the public comment period on a proposed rule to address protecting clearing member funds held by derivatives clearing organizations. The deadline is being extended to March 18, 2024.

The proposed rule was published on the CFTC website on December 18, 2023, with a 60-day comment period scheduled to close on February 16, 2024.

The Commission provided the extension in response to a request by a commenter.

Comments may be submitted electronically through the CFTC Comments online process. All comments received will be posted on CFTC.gov.

