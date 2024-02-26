CFTC Extends Public Comment Period For Proposed Rule On Real-Time Public Reporting Requirements And Swap Data Recordkeeping And Reporting Requirements

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it is extending the deadline for the public comment period on a proposed rule that makes certain modifications to the CFTC’s swap data reporting rules in Parts 43 and 45 related to the reporting of swaps in the other commodity asset class and the data element appendices to Parts 43 and 45 of the CFTC’s regulations. The deadline is being extended to April 11, 2024.

The proposed rule was published in the Federal Register on December 28, 2023, with a 60-day comment period scheduled to close on February 26, 2024. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8835-23]

The Commission provided the extension in response to a request by a commenter. Comments may be submitted electronically through the CFTC Comments online process. All comments received will be posted on CFTC.gov.