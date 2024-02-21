CFTC Extends Comment Period For Proposed Rule On Operational Resilience Framework

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it is extending the public comment period for a proposed rule requiring an Operational Resilience Framework for Futures Commission Merchants, Swap Dealers, and Major Swap Participants. The deadline is extended to April 1, 2024.

The proposed rule was originally published on December 18, 2023, with a 75-day comment period that was scheduled to close on March 2, 2024. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8838-23]

The Commission provided the extension in response to a joint request by four commenters.

Comments may be submitted electronically through the CFTC Comments online process. All comments received will be posted on CFTC.gov.

RELATED LINKS