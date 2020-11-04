CFTC Designates KalshiEX LLC As A Contract Market

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that it has issued an Order of Designation to KalshiEX LLC, granting it status as a designated contract market (DCM). KalshiEX is a limited liability company located in San Francisco, CA and is formed under Delaware state law.
The CFTC issued the order under Section 5 of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC Regulation 38.3(a). After review of its application and associated exhibits, the CFTC determined that KalshiEX demonstrated its ability to comply with the requirements of the CEA and the CFTC’s regulations applicable to DCMs.
The order requires, among other terms and conditions, that KalshiEX comply with all provisions of the CEA and all requirements in the CFTC’s regulations, as may be amended or adopted, that are applicable to DCMs. The order was also based on representations and submissions made by KalshiEX in support of its application for designation as a contract market.