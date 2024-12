The current reports for the week of December 10, 2024 are now available. Report data is also available in the CFTC Public Reporting Environment (PRE), which allows users to search, filter, customize and download report data.

The CFTC has also released the 2025 Release Schedule for the Commitments of Traders (COT) market reports. The COT publishes weekly on Fridays at 3:30 ET.

