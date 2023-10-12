CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger Seeks Nominations For The Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Associate Membership

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger, sponsor of the CFTC’s Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), is seeking nominations for associate membership of the EEMAC through a formal request for submissions published in the Federal Register today. The deadline for submissions is October 19.

“I have had the pleasure of sponsoring EEMAC for the last year and a half, and the insight provided by members and associate members has been invaluable. Just as when my sponsorship began, Americans continue to be affected by volatile markets and the ever-increasing cost of food and energy. Derivatives markets play a key role in times of unpredictable physical commodity markets, serving as critical price discovery and hedging tools for those in the markets,” said Commissioner Mersinger. “I am eager to continue to learn from the industry experts and the broader public regarding how the CFTC can best promote and support healthy dynamics in our energy and environmental markets,” she continued.

In the Federal Register Notice, Commissioner Mersinger invites members of the public to nominate individuals (including self-nominations) for associate membership on the EEMAC.

The EEMAC is an advisory committee established by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The EEMAC is authorized to conduct public meetings, submit reports and recommendations to the Commission, and otherwise serve as a vehicle for discussion and communication on matters of concern to exchanges, trading firms, end users, energy producers, and regulators regarding energy and environmental markets.

EEMAC nominations and potential topics should be emailed to Lauren Fulks, EEMAC Secretary, at EEMAC_Submissions@cftc.gov, or sent by hand delivery or courier to Chris Lucas, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20581. Please use the title ‘‘Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee’’ for any nominations or topics submitted.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of United States markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

See the Federal Register Notice for additional information.

