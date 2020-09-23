CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam To Discuss Managing The Risks Of Climate Change At Niskanen Center Briefing

|WHAT:
|Commissioner Rostin Behnam will participate in a discussion at the Niskanen Center about the implications of climate change risk to the U.S. financial system and the new report “Managing Climate Risk in the U.S. Financial System.” The event will be moderated by Kodiak Hill-Davis, Director of Government Affairs, Niskanen Center.
|WHEN:
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
|WHERE:
|Webinar. If interested in attending, please register at https://www.niskanencenter.org/live-briefing-this-thursday-managing-the-risks-of-climate-change/
