|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will speak on non-bank financial intermediaries at the 11th Annual Institute for Law and Finance Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector - The Next Systemic Financial Crisis: Where Might It Come From?
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|
WHERE:
|
Goethe-University Campus Westend Casino Building
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Pham To Speak At The Institute For Law And Finance Conference On The Future Of The Financial Sector
Date 18/01/2023