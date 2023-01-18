BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

CFTC Commissioner Pham To Speak At The Institute For Law And Finance Conference On The Future Of The Financial Sector

Date 18/01/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will speak on non-bank financial intermediaries at the 11th Annual Institute for Law and Finance Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector - The Next Systemic Financial Crisis: Where Might It Come From?

WHEN:

 

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

2:00 p.m. (CET)
8:00 a.m. (EST)

WHERE:

 

 

Goethe-University Campus Westend Casino Building
Renate-von-Metzler-Saal (1st Floor)
Theodor-W.-Adorno-Platz 2
D-60323 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

For additional information: 11th ILF Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector: The Next Systemic Financial Crisis – Where Might it Come From?: Financial Stability in a Polycrisis World (ilf-frankfurt.de)
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach