CFTC Commissioner Pham To Speak At European Parliament GBBC Future Of The Digital Finance Strategy Of The EU

Date 15/02/2024

WHAT:

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will speak on a panel: “Can we build a globally harmonized regime? An international perspective,” at the European Parliament and the Global Blockchain Business Council seminar: “The Future of the Digital Finance Strategy of the EU: A Global Perspective.”

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

11:00 a.m. (EST)
5:00 p.m. (GMT+1)

WHERE:

European Parliament
Room: PHS5B001
Rue Wiertz 60
Brussels

Additional Information: Global Blockchain Business Council
