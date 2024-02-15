CFTC Commissioner Pham To Speak At European Parliament GBBC Future Of The Digital Finance Strategy Of The EU

|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will speak on a panel: “Can we build a globally harmonized regime? An international perspective,” at the European Parliament and the Global Blockchain Business Council seminar: “The Future of the Digital Finance Strategy of the EU: A Global Perspective.”
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
WHERE:
|
European Parliament
