CFTC Commissioner Pham To Participate In A Keynote Fireside Chat With Former CFTC Chairman Giancarlo

WHAT:
Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will participate in a keynote fireside chat with former CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo titled “Regulatory Reckoning – The Maturing State of Regulation and its Role in Enabling Safe Crypto Growth” at the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity Summit.
WHEN:
Thursday, July 28, 2022
WHERE:
New York Stock Exchange
