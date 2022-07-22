BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

CFTC Commissioner Pham To Participate In A Keynote Fireside Chat With Former CFTC Chairman Giancarlo

Date 22/07/2022

WHAT:

 

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will participate in a keynote fireside chat with former CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo titled “Regulatory Reckoning – The Maturing State of Regulation and its Role in Enabling Safe Crypto Growth” at the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity Summit.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 28, 2022
11:20 a.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

New York Stock Exchange
11 Wall Street
New York, NY 10005

More information here:
DACOM | Events | DACOM Summit NY 2022 (soliduslabs.com)
Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif