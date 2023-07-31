CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces Executive Staff Appointments

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham announced today Harry Jung has joined her staff as Counselor & Senior Policy Advisor. Brigitte Weyls has been appointed Chief Counsel. Meghan Tente continues to serve as Chief of Staff.

“I am thrilled to announce Harry is joining my team. He brings a deep expertise in capital markets policy and extensive experience in developing strategy and positions on emerging regulatory risk issues,” said Commissioner Pham. “Harry has been a trusted advisor to executives throughout his career and I am confident his background and skill set will serve the Commission well.”

Harry Jung, Counselor & Senior Policy Advisor

Harry joins Commissioner Pham’s office from Citigroup, where he held positions in the Office of the CEO and Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Previously, he was the Capital Markets Regulatory Lead in Regulatory Strategy and Policy, and before that, led various enterprise-wide initiatives in Regulatory Liaison and Exam Management in Compliance.

Prior to Citigroup, Harry worked at Morgan Stanley and conducted internal compliance examinations and developed policies for new business activities in Wealth Management. Harry also previously worked at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and led broker-dealer examinations for compliance with securities regulations.

While in law school, Harry worked at Samsung and at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Harry received his law degree from Michigan State University College of Law, a master’s degree from Georgetown University, and a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College.