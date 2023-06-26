CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces CFTC Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting On July 17

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), announced that the GMAC will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. (EDT) to 4:00 p.m. (EDT) at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall Street, New York, New York.

“I am excited to announce that the GMAC’s second meeting will be held on July 17 at the New York Stock Exchange,” said Commissioner Pham. “Given the interest rate environment and recent stresses in financial markets, including events surrounding the regional bank failures and the debt ceiling, we will be examining U.S. Treasury market reforms and the CFTC’s upcoming changes to swap block thresholds. And, the GMAC will hear from experts on tokenization of assets, which is very timely in light of recent legislative and regulatory developments. I am looking forward to robust discussion and insights on these critical issues from our GMAC members.”

At this meeting, the GMAC will focus on topics related to U.S. Treasury market reforms, swap block thresholds, and tokenization of assets. The GMAC will also address procedural matters, including topics of discussion on a forward-looking basis. A formal agenda will be announced before the meeting. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other GMAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit GMAC.

Commissioner Pham recently announced the 2023-2025 proposed work program for the GMAC, including the Global Market Structure Subcommittee, the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee, and the Technical Issues Subcommittee and called for input from the public. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8648-23]

What: Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): New York Stock Exchange 11 Wall Street New York, New York 10005 *Virtual instructions below When: Monday, July 17, 2023 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT)



Members of the public may watch a live webcast or listen via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Brigitte Weyls, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, 77 West Jackson Blvd., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60604; (312) 596-0700; or Gates S. Hurand, GMAC Alternate Designated Federal Officer, CFTC, 290 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10007; (646) 746-9700, GMAC Submissions@CFTC.gov.

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on cftc.gov.



Call-in Instructions:nstructions Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or + 1-646-828-7666 or +1-551 285-1373 or +1-669-216-1590 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 909 7276 284176



Members of the public can submit written statements in connection with the meeting by July 24, 2023. Submit public comments at cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on cftc.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Brigitte Weyls or Gates S. Hurand via the contact information above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. Written statements should have “Global Markets Advisory Committee” as the title on any such statement.

The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) was created to advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business. The GMAC also makes recommendations regarding international standards for regulating futures, swaps, options, and derivatives markets, as well as intermediaries.

The GMAC is one of five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

