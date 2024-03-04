CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces Agenda For The March 6 Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), today announced the agenda for the upcoming GMAC public meeting on Wednesday, March 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

“I’m looking forward to the consideration of three new recommendations from the GMAC and its Subcommittees at next week’s public meeting. This includes the first-ever digital asset taxonomy to promote regulatory clarity and international alignment,” Commissioner Pham said. “This meeting will also address other top issues like the Basel III endgame proposal, transition to T+1 securities settlement, and Treasury ETFs. All this builds upon the GMAC’s recent progress to adopt eight recommendations to strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of global markets, including U.S. Treasury markets, repo and funding markets, and commodity markets. As its sponsor, I’m pleased to see the GMAC keep up the steady drumbeat of activity to address the key challenges and opportunities facing the global economy and business.”

Wednesday’s meeting will feature a keynote address by Financial Stability Board (FSB) Secretary General John Schindler on the FSB’s 2024 work program and priorities. The GMAC will hear from and vote on recommendations from the Global Market Structure Subcommittee on Treasury ETFs, Technical Issues Subcommittee on T+1 securities settlement, and Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee on digital asset taxonomy. The GMAC meeting will also include a panel discussion titled “Basel III Endgame Proposal: Perspectives from Derivatives Market Participants.”

About the GMAC and Advisory Committees

The GMAC was created to advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business. The GMAC also makes recommendations regarding international standards for regulating futures, swaps, options, and derivatives markets, as well as intermediaries. In June 2023, Commissioner Pham announced the leadership and membership of the GMAC and its subcommittees—the largest-ever single advisory committee initiative sponsored by the CFTC. Members include financial market infrastructures, market participants, end-users, service providers, and regulators. Harry Jung is the GMAC Designated Federal Officer, and Nicholas Elliot is the GMAC Alternate Designated Federal Officer.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

