CFTC Commissioner Pham And CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Commodity Markets Council’s State Of The Industry 2023

WHAT:
Commissioner Caroline D. Pham and Commissioner Summer Mersinger will participate in a fireside chat on CFTC Commissioner Priorities at the Commodity Markets Council’s State of the Industry 2023.
WHEN:
Monday, January 23, 2023
WHERE:
Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach
More Information here: Commodity Markets Council| State of the Industry 2023 (commoditymkts.org)
Date 11/01/2023