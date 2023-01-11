BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Pham And CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Commodity Markets Council’s State Of The Industry 2023

Date 11/01/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham and Commissioner Summer Mersinger will participate in a fireside chat on CFTC Commissioner Priorities at the Commodity Markets Council’s State of the Industry 2023.

WHEN:

Monday, January 23, 2023
3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach
3030 Holiday Drive
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

More Information here: Commodity Markets Council| State of the Industry 2023 (commoditymkts.org)
