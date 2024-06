WHAT:Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in the Commodities Markets in Transition Panel at the Futures Industry Association’s International Derivatives Expo.WHEN:

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. (GMT)

8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

200 Westminster Bridge Rd

London

SE1 7UT

United Kingdom

More Information here: International Derivatives Expo | FIA