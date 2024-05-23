Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Crypto And Blockchain Economics Research Forum Conference

Date 23/05/2024

WHAT: Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in a fireside chat at the Crypto and Blockchain Economics Research Forum Conference.
WHEN:

Thursday, May 23, 2024

4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. (EDT)
WHERE:

NYU Stern School of Business

Henry Kaufman Management Center

44 West 4th Street

New York, NY 10012

More Information here: 4th Annual CBER Conference | CBER Forum (cber-forum.org)
