|WHAT:
|Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in a fireside chat at the Crypto and Blockchain Economics Research Forum Conference.
|WHEN:
|
Thursday, May 23, 2024
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. (EDT)
|WHERE:
|
NYU Stern School of Business
Henry Kaufman Management Center
44 West 4th Street
New York, NY 10012
More Information here: 4th Annual CBER Conference | CBER Forum (cber-forum.org)
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Crypto And Blockchain Economics Research Forum Conference
Date 23/05/2024