CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The BattleFin Discovery Day New York Digital Assets - Regulatory Session

Date 12/05/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in the fireside chat on Regulation through Enforcement: Impact of Funds and Allocators at the BattleFin Discovery Day New York Digital Assets.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 18, 2023
1:20 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

Aboard the historic Intrepid aircraft carrier, docked in the Hudson River. 

Pier 86 at 46th Street
New York, NY 10036

Additional information: Digital Asset Discovery Day New York | May 18th, 2023 | BattleFin
