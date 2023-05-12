|
WHAT:
Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in the fireside chat on Regulation through Enforcement: Impact of Funds and Allocators at the BattleFin Discovery Day New York Digital Assets.
WHEN:
Thursday, May 18, 2023
WHERE:
Aboard the historic Intrepid aircraft carrier, docked in the Hudson River.
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The BattleFin Discovery Day New York Digital Assets - Regulatory Session
