CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat And To Speak On A Panel At The American Bar Association’s Derivatives And Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting

Date 28/01/2025

WHAT:

Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in a fireside chat and will speak during the Market Structure Developments I panel at the American Bar Association’s Derivatives and Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting.

WHEN:

Friday, January 31, 2025

Panel Discussion
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. (EST)

Fireside Chat:
1:20 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

La Playa Beach & Golf Resort
9891 Gulf Shore Drive

Naples, FL 34108


Additional information: Derivatives and Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting 2025
