CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Fireside Chat And To Speak On A Panel At The American Bar Association’s Derivatives And Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting

Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in a fireside chat and will speak during the Market Structure Developments I panel at the American Bar Association’s Derivatives and Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting.
Friday, January 31, 2025
Panel Discussion:
La Playa Beach & Golf Resort
Naples, FL 34108
