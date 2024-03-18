Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Deliver A Speech And To Participate On A Panel At WFECLEAR: The World Federation Of Exchange’s Clearing And Derivatives Conference 2024

Date 18/03/2024

WHAT: Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will deliver a speech and will participate on The Legal and Capital Market Frameworks panel.
WHEN:

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Speech:

1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (GMT+1)

8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. (EDT)

Panel Discussion:

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (GMT+1)

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (EDT)
WHERE:

Bolsa de Madrid

Plaza de la Lealtad, 1

Palacio de la Bolsa

28014 Madrid

More Information here: Programme - WFEClear: The WFE’s Clearing and Derivatives Conference 2024
