|WHAT:
|Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will deliver a speech and will participate on The Legal and Capital Market Frameworks panel.
|WHEN:
|
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Speech:
1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (GMT+1)
8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. (EDT)
Panel Discussion:
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (GMT+1)
8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (EDT)
|WHERE:
|
Bolsa de Madrid
Plaza de la Lealtad, 1
Palacio de la Bolsa
28014 Madrid
More Information here: Programme - WFEClear: The WFE’s Clearing and Derivatives Conference 2024
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Deliver A Speech And To Participate On A Panel At WFECLEAR: The World Federation Of Exchange’s Clearing And Derivatives Conference 2024
Date 18/03/2024