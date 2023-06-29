CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Releases Insight On Planned Agenda For July 10 Market Risk Advisory Committee

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, sponsor of the Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC), today provided further insight on planned discussion topics for the upcoming MRAC meeting. The public meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (EDT) via teleconference.

“For years, the MRAC’s productive subcommittees have historically examined and proposed valuable interventions to the Commission addressing complex regulatory issues,” said Commissioner Johnson.

“As the CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure, Climate-Related Risks and Future of Finance Subcommittees launch their workstreams, we anticipate continuing this tradition and elevating the distinctive and diverse contributions this Advisory Committee offers the Commission by harnessing the expertise of fellow market and prudential domestic and international regulators, market participants, consumers, academics and public interest advocates.

Johnson further noted the MRAC meeting will create a pathway to explore other current market risk topics and developments in the areas of central counterparty risk and governance, interest rate benchmark reform, market structure, climate-related risk, and innovative and emerging technologies affecting the derivatives and related financial markets. Advancing the efforts on existing consultations, the MRAC CCP Risk & Governance Committee will discuss the developments and planned discussions regarding CCP Resolution & Recovery; Margin and Collateral Guidelines; and Technology and Operations. The Market Structure Subcommittee will continue discussions on block implementation rules, capacity and concentration in the futures commission merchant market, Treasury market reform, and post-trade risk reduction. In addition, we will hear from experts and MRAC members regarding the development of consultations by the Future of Finance and Climate-Related Risk Subcommittees.

“This MRAC meeting offers an opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Subcommittee. The transition to alternative reference rates and the related efforts of this Subcommittee illustrate an exceptional industry and regulatory community accomplishment.

“This upcoming MRAC meeting provides an opportunity for open discussion among MRAC members regarding the critical issues facing our markets, with specific focus on work that will be undertaken over the next several months at the subcommittee level,” concluded Commissioner Johnson.

A detailed agenda is forthcoming.

For more information about this advisory committee, including its members, please visit MRAC.

What: Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting Location: Via Teleconference Date: Monday, July 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT



Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed on cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.

Call-in Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or 1-646-828-7666 or 1-646-964-1167 or 1-669-216-1590 or 1-415-449-4000 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 160 436 4782 083791

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee,” by July 17, 2023. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online contact Marilee Dahlman at mdahlman@cftc.gov to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other MRAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit MRAC.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

RELATED LINKS