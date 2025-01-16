|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in a fireside chat with the CEO of the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Sandra Ro, at GBBC Blockchain Central 2025 in Davos, Switzerland on innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging developments in financial markets.
|WHEN:
|
Monday, January 20, 2025
6:05 p.m. (CET/Switzerland)
|WHERE:
|
Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Belvédère,
Additional Information: GBBC's Blockchain Central Davos 2025
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In Fireside Chat At GBBC Blockchain Central 2025
Date 16/01/2025