CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In Fireside Chat At GBBC Blockchain Central 2025

Date 16/01/2025

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in a fireside chat with the CEO of the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Sandra Ro, at GBBC Blockchain Central 2025 in Davos, Switzerland on innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging developments in financial markets.  
WHEN:

Monday, January 20, 2025

6:05 p.m. (CET/Switzerland)
12:05 p.m. (EST/USA)
WHERE:

Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Belvédère, 
Davos (Hotel Belvédère)
Promenade 89
7270 Davos Platz
Davos, Switzerland

Additional Information: GBBC's Blockchain Central Davos 2025
