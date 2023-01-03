BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach

CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In A Panel Discussion At The ABA Derivatives And Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting

Date 03/01/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in a panel discussion on the topic DeFi & Crypto Developments at the ABA Derivatives and Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting.

WHEN:

Friday, February 3, 2023
12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa
One Hotel Circle
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

More Information here:  https://www.americanbar.org/groups/business_law/events_cle/daf-meeting/
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach