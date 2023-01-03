|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in a panel discussion on the topic DeFi & Crypto Developments at the ABA Derivatives and Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting.
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, February 3, 2023
|
WHERE:
|
Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa
More Information here: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/business_law/events_cle/daf-meeting/
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In A Panel Discussion At The ABA Derivatives And Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting
Date 03/01/2023