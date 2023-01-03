BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The State Of The Industry Conference 2023

Date 03/01/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in a fireside chat on CFTC Commissioner Priorities with CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero and Eric Chern, Chicago Trading Company. 

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
8:45 a.m.  - 9:30 a.m. (EST)

WHERE:

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa
3030 Holiday Drive
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

More Information here:  https://www.commoditymkts.org/events/state-of-the-industry-2023/
