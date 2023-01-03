CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The State Of The Industry Conference 2023

|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in a fireside chat on CFTC Commissioner Priorities with CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero and Eric Chern, Chicago Trading Company.
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|
WHERE:
|
Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa
More Information here: https://www.commoditymkts.org/events/state-of-the-industry-2023/
