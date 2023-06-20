|
WHAT:
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson and the Honorable Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón, United States Ambassador to Spain, and Andorra will host a financial markets roundtable.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
WHERE:
Residence of the United States Ambassador to Spain and Andorra
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Host A Roundtable Of Financial Markets And Banking Supervisors And Market Participants At The Residence Of The US Ambassador To Spain And Andorra In Madrid, Spain
