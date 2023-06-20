BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Host A Roundtable Of Financial Markets And Banking Supervisors And Market Participants At The Residence Of The US Ambassador To Spain And Andorra In Madrid, Spain

Date 20/06/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson and the Honorable Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón, United States Ambassador to Spain, and Andorra will host a financial markets roundtable.

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (Spain/CEST)
3:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. (USA/EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

Residence of the United States Ambassador to Spain and Andorra
