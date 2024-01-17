|
WHAT:
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will deliver prepared remarks and participate in a panel discussion on the evolution of the nonbank financial sector.
WHEN:
Friday, January 19, 2024
WHERE:
Virtual participation in hybrid conference at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Deliver Prepared Remarks And Participate In Panel Discussion At the Institute For Law And Finance’s 12th Conference On The Future Of The Financial Sector
