CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Deliver Prepared Remarks And Participate In Panel Discussion At the Institute For Law And Finance’s 12th Conference On The Future Of The Financial Sector

Date 17/01/2024

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will deliver prepared remarks and participate in a panel discussion on the evolution of the nonbank financial sector.

WHEN:

 

Friday, January 19, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. (EST)
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. (Germany/CET)

WHERE:

Virtual participation in hybrid conference at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany
