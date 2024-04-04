|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will deliver the opening keynote at AI Civil Rights and Human Rights: Visioning the Future of Rights in AI Governance, an AI Civil and Human Rights Policy Roundtable and Book Workshop, in dialogue with Professor Catherine Powell, Senior Advisor at the White House Gender Policy Council.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
|
WHERE:
|
New York University’s Campus
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Deliver Keynote At AI Civil And Human Rights Policy Roundtable And Book Workshop
Date 04/04/2024