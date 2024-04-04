Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Deliver Keynote At AI Civil And Human Rights Policy Roundtable And Book Workshop

Date 04/04/2024

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will deliver the opening keynote at AI Civil Rights and Human Rights: Visioning the Future of Rights in AI Governance, an AI Civil and Human Rights Policy Roundtable and Book Workshop, in dialogue with Professor Catherine Powell, Senior Advisor at the White House Gender Policy Council.

The discussion will be moderated by Charlton McIlwain, NYU Vice Provost for Faculty Development, Pathways & Public Interest Technology.

The event is hosted by NYU’s Center for Critical Race & Digital Studies, the NYU Alliance for Public Interest Technology, New America’s Public Interest Technology University Network, and the Digital Democracy Lab at William & Mary Law School.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
9:00 a.m. (ET)

WHERE:

New York University’s Campus
1307 L Street, NW
Washington, DC 20005
