CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Deliver Keynote Address At University Of Chicago Law School

|
WHAT:
|Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will deliver a keynote address followed by a Q&A moderated by Professor William Birdthistle at the University of Chicago Law School. The conversation will explore the issues confronting federal financial regulators at this moment of transition from one presidential administration to another, including artificial intelligence, advances in technology and other notable developments in financial markets.
|WHEN:
|
Friday, January 24, 2025
12:15 p.m. (CST)
|WHERE:
|University of Chicago Law School
1111 E 60th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
Date 17/01/2025