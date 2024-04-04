CFTC Commissioner Johnson Announces CFTC Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting On April 9

CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, sponsor of the Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC), announced today the MRAC will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

“At each meeting over the last two years, the MRAC has advanced a series of recommendations and reports on several of the most critical issues facing our markets,” said Commissioner Johnson. “Consistent with the MRAC’s mission, the diverse stakeholders on the MRAC Subcommittees have considered critical issues, highlighted systemic risk concerns, and advanced an agenda that examines how best to mitigate and minimize these risks, offering pragmatic solutions that support the resilience of derivatives markets and the integrity and stability of our markets.”

At this meeting, the MRAC will introduce formal recommendations, reports, and presentations that offer insightful guidance consistent with the Commission’s efforts to strengthen the stability of the U.S. financial system by addressing timely and diverse issues. These include an effective approach to manage the resilience, recovery, or wind down of central counterparties; the implications of concentration risk in intermediation; the U.S. treasury cash-futures basis trade and risk-management considerations; a work plan for the integration of artificial intelligence in our markets; possible recommendations regarding efforts to manage climate-related market risks; and updates on the work of several workstreams on block implementation rules, post-trade risk reduction services, and margin transparency, margin procyclicality and margin calls.

A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.

What: Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting Location: (in person/virtual) CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center)

Three Lafayette Center

1155 21st Street N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20581 *Virtual instructions below Date: Tuesday April 9, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may access a live feed by phone. Participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: 833 435 1820 U.S. 833 568 8864 U.S. Domestic Toll Numbers: +1 669 254 5252 U.S. (San Jose) +1 646 828 7666 U.S. (New York) +1 646 964 1167 U.S. (US Spanish Line) +1 415 449 4000 U.S. (U.S. Spanish Line) +1 551 285 1373 U.S. (New Jersey) +1 669 216 1590 U.S. (San Jose) International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 499 4644 627311

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee,” by April 16, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting public comments through the Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Tamika Bent (tbent@cftc.gov) or Peter Janowski (pjanowski@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other MRAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit MRAC.

The MRAC advises the Commission on matters relating to evolving market structures and movement of risk across clearinghouses, exchanges, intermediaries, market makers and end-users. It examines systemic issues that threaten the stability of the derivatives markets and other financial markets, and makes recommendations on how to improve market structure and mitigate risk.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.