CFTC Commissioner Johnson Announced Agenda For December 11 Meeting Of The Market Risk Advisory Committee

CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, sponsor of the Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC), today released the agenda for its public meeting on Monday, December 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Members of the public may also attend the meeting virtually. Please see the detailed agenda, including speakers, here.

“We welcome MRAC members back to the Commission for our final meeting of 2023. For many years, MRAC members have recommended effective policy solutions designed to address many of the most critical risk management questions facing futures and derivatives markets, and the Committee serves as an invaluable resource to the CFTC. We anticipate hearing about the MRAC subcommittees’ work on consolidation among our registered intermediaries, industry data on block trading, and the risks presented by increased cyber threats against mission-critical third parties, among other things. We also look forward to developing the work to be accomplished by MRAC’s two newest subcommittees,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Advancing the efforts on existing consultations, the MRAC CCP Risk & Governance and Market Structure Subcommittees will present updates on the work they have been pursuing since the last MRAC meeting in July. Members of the subcommittee will discuss developments regarding technology and operations; CCP resolution and recovery; and margin and collateral guidelines. The Market Structure Subcommittee will provide updates on its work on capacity and concentration in the futures commission merchant market, Treasury market reform, Block implementation rules, and post-trade risk reduction. In addition, MRAC will hear from experts, from both within and without MRAC, regarding the development of consultations by the Future of Finance and Climate-Related Risk Subcommittees.

“The upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity for members of MRAC to engage in open discussion of some of the most critical risks and issues facing our markets, and shape the work for the subcommittees for the next several months. I look forward to a robust and thoughtful exchange of ideas from a diverse and deeply knowledgeable selection of industry viewpoints,” concluded Commissioner Johnson.

For more information about this advisory committee, including its members, please visit the MRAC page on cftc.gov.

What: Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting Location: (in person/virtual) CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center) Three Lafayette Center 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C.

*Virtual instructions below When: Monday, December 11, 2023 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Viewing/Listening Instructions: The meeting will be open to the public. Members of the public may also access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed on cftc.gov. Participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact Tamika Bent at tbent@cftc.gov or Peter Janowski at pjanowski@cftc.gov. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.

Domestic Toll-Free Numbers:

Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864

1-669-254-5252 or 1-646-828-7666 or

1-646-964-1167 or 1-669-216-1590 or

1-415-449-4000 or 1-551-285-1373 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 828 9052 086794

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee,” by December 18, 2023. Follow the instructions for submitting public comments through the Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Tamika Bent at tbent@cftc.gov or Peter Janowski at pjanowski@cftc.gov, to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other MRAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit MRAC.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

